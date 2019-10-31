Bangladesh will take Shakib Al Hasan's absence as motivation for India series: Mahmadullah

Bangladesh all-rounder Mahmudullah, who is all set to lead the national side in the upcoming three-match T20I series against India, has said that though Shakib Al Hasan's absence would be a major setback for the team, he hopes to see his side bring up good result in tough situation.

On Tuesday, the International Cricket Council (ICC) banned Bangladesh regular skipper Shakib from all forms cricket for two years, with one year of that suspended, after he accepted three charges of breaching the ICC anti-corruption code.

Admitting that Shakib is a major part of Bangladesh cricket, Mahmudullah said that his side would take inspiration from their national jersey and try to bring a strong Indian side down in the latter's home turf.

"Of course, I think he is a major part of Bangladesh cricket. There's no doubt about it. We know how important he is for our team.If we talk about inspiration, our national jersey is enough for that. There is nothing that can be more inspirational. We will try as a team to bring a good result," the ICC quoted Mahmadullah as saying.

Mahmadullah further went on to say that though India look a strong side on papers, his side would take Shakib's absence as motivation and put up their best performance for the country.

"They are unbeaten in last 11-12 series [11 successive Test series wins at home]. This is going to be tough, but nothing is impossible. We have to play really good as a team. We have to assure that we take all the chances and execute every opportunity. Then we can win. Our duty is to play at our best for the country. We will try to do that. And I think everyone will take that [Shakib's absence] as motivation," he said.

Earlier, while handing over the ban to Shakib, the ICC had stated that the Bangladesh all-rounder would be free to resume international cricket on October 29, 2020 if he satisfies the conditions in respect of the suspended part of the sanction.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh are slated to play the three-match T20I series against India from November 3 at Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in New Delhi.