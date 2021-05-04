Bangladesh's insensitive tweet on late cricketer draws reaction from R Ashwin; check here

Bangladesh Cricket Board remembered late Manjarul Islam Rana, a former cricketer who passed away very young, on his 37th birth anniversary. The board took to Twitter to extend their wishes, but the tweet in no time started drawing negative reactions, with India cricketer R Ashwin also expressing shock.

In the tweet, which BCB later deleted, the cricket board wrote: "Happy Birthday to Manjural Islam Rana, youngest cricketer to die at the age of 22 years and 316 days."

Ashwin was quick to react to the insensitive tweet by BCB as he left a shocking emoticon.

Check the tweet below:

Meanwhile, the cricket board shared a fresh tweet on the cricketer an hour ago and wrote: "Happy Birthday to Manjural Islam Rana. One of the Greatest Tiger we ever had."

Happy Birthday to Manjural Islam Rana. One of the Greatest Tiger we ever had. #BCB #HBDManjuralIslamRana pic.twitter.com/tebMCvUwK4 — Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) May 4, 2021

Rana made his international debut as a teenager in 2003 against England in 50-over format. The 19-year-old then took no time to hog the limelight as he dismissed England skipper Michael Vaughan off his third delivery, which also saw him become the first Bangladesh cricketer to claim a wicket in his first over.

The cricketer was then included in Bangaladesh's Test set-up and he went to play his first red-ball match for Bangladesh against Zimbabwe at the Harare Sports Club in 2004.

However, in March 2007, Rana met with a road accident and succumb to it.

Rana played a total of six Tests and 25 ODIs, in which the cricketer scored 588 runs and picked up 28 wickets.