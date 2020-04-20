Bangladesh's Mushfiqur Rahim to auction his bat to raise funds for coronavirus victims

Bangladesh all-rounder Mushfiqur Rahim has decided to put his bat on auction in a bid to raise funds for the people who have been affected by the deadly coronavirus in his country.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, the 32-year-old posted a picture of him with the bat and said that this is the same bat from which he score his maiden double century in the longest format of the game against Sri Lanka in Galle in 2003.

Mushfiqur further said that he is putting his bat to auction while also asking his countrymen to play their parts in Bangladesh's fight against COVID-19.

"This bat is very precious to me as I got my maiden double hundred in Test. Lots of memory is attached with it but decided to auction it for the welfare for my country men who are COVID-19 victims.Please come forward and let me help them. Stay tuned for further information,"the Bangladesh all-rounder said.

Last week,all-rounder Shaki-Al Hassan-- who is currently serving a one-year ban imposed by the ICC for breaching its anti-corruption code relating to his failure to report bookie approaches-- urged his side's players to auction their belongings like jerseys and cricket equipments in order to raise funds for coronavirus relief.

Earlier, England batsman Jos Butter auctioned his shirt which he wore during the 2019 World Cup final against New Zealand and raised more than 65,000 pounds for two London-based hospitals.

The virus outbreak, which was first reported in Wuhan city of China, has so far affected more than 2,000 people and claimed the lives of 91 in Bangladesh.