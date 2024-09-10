IND vs BAN: India will welcome Bangladesh for a two-match Test series starting September 19, with the hosts entering as clear favorites. However, the spirited Bangladesh side, riding high on a comprehensive 2-0 victory over Pakistan, aims to challenge India on their home turf. The Tigers, led by the experienced Shakib Al Hasan, have set their sights on pulling off a significant upset.

Shakib Al Hasan’s form ahead of the series has already set alarm bells ringing for the Indian camp. The all-rounder, who played a pivotal role in Bangladesh’s triumph over Pakistan, recently showcased his class in England, picking up an impressive four-wicket haul for Surrey against Somerset in the County Championship. With figures of 4-97, Shakib's form is seen as a key asset for Bangladesh as they prepare to face India. After completing his commitments with Surrey, Shakib will join the Bangladesh squad in India on September 15.

For India, this series holds tremendous importance, particularly in the context of the World Test Championship (WTC) final qualification race. India has five of their 10 remaining Test matches scheduled at home, and will aim to maximize these opportunities to secure a spot in the WTC final for the third consecutive time. With three home Tests against New Zealand and a challenging five-match series against Australia in Australia looming, a strong showing against Bangladesh is crucial.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the squad for the series, with notable comebacks and some fresh faces. Star players Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant have returned to the squad, while KL Rahul has also retained his spot. Shreyas Iyer was dropped following a poor series against England, but India's pace department remains strong with the inclusion of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, and Akash Deep. Yash Dayal has earned his maiden Test call-up, adding depth to India's bowling attack.

The series will not only provide India a chance to solidify their WTC ambitions but also test their bench strength as they build towards the ultimate goal of lifting the WTC mace.

India's Squad For The First Test

Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (wk), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah, Yash Dayal.

With the likes of Rohit Sharma leading from the front and a balanced combination of experienced campaigners and young talent, India will be eager to assert their dominance at home. Bangladesh, however, is determined to create history, making this an exciting series to look forward to.