Barmy Army troll Virat Kohli, say ‘Jonny Bairstow has scored more runs in 25 days’ than Indian batter in 18 months

In the last 12 months, Virat Kohli has scored 527 runs in 10 Tests with a top-score of 79 while Jonny Bairstow has managed 1,218 runs from 13 Tests with six centuries. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Devadyuti Das|Last Updated: Jul 06, 2022, 08:47 AM IST

Barmy Army troll Virat Kohli, say 'Jonny Bairstow has scored more runs in 25 days' than Indian batter in 18 months

England batter Jonny Bairstow is in the form of his life at the moment. Bairstow scored century in each innings of the rescheduled fifth Test against India at Edgbaston, spurred on by a confrontation with former India captain Virat Kohli.

The Barmy Army joined the trolls on social media against Kohli against the Indian’s gesture in the fifth Test at Birmingham. Kohli himself failed with the bat once again and has now failed to score a century in international cricket after 2019.

“Bairstow has scored more runs in the last 25 days than Kohli has in the last 18 months. #ENGvIND,” the Barmy Army tweeted on Tuesday (July 5).

In the last 12 months, Kohli has scored 527 runs in 10 Tests with a top-score of 79 while Bairstow has managed 1,218 runs from 13 Tests with six centuries. The Englishman has now scored four centuries in the last four Test matches for his country.

Following his side’s seven-wicket win over India, England batter Jonny Bairstow said that he is not afraid of failing and just wants to put pressure on the opposition. A 269-run partnership between Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow helped England create history, with the side completing their highest successful run chase ever in the longest format of the game with a seven-wicket win over India in the fifth and final Test of the series at Edgbaston in Birmingham.

Bairstow was adjudged as the ‘Man of the Match’ for his twin centuries, scoring 106 and 114 not out in both the innings. He ended the series with 404 runs in five matches at an average of 50.50. “It is great fun at the moment. The last month has been fantastic for the lads and the smiles on their faces when everyone does well is a massive part of it. I am stripping it back to the basics. The last few years have been tough on me but the last few months have been fantastic. Fair play to everyone who went through that. To the crowd as well: Day five was over in 90 minutes. I just have an enjoyment factor now. I am not afraid of failing and just want to put pressure on the opposition,” said Bairstow in a post-match presentation.

“We are going to lose games with the approach we have, but it is a positive fun brand of cricket to play. The chase was all under control (laughs). They have some world-class bowlers and you just have to soak the pressure. They try to intimidate, they have some fantastic players and it was about trying to shift the pressure on them. There are going to be phases when they are going to play really well. There was a period when it started reversing as well. And today morning was a different morning. Root and I are just two lads from Yorkshire. We have grown up playing together and spent a lot of time together from the Yorkshire academy days to the Test team now. Special to play with him,” he added.

(with ANI inputs)

