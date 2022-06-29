Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan opened up on the cruel murder that took place in Udaipur which has sent shockwaves around the country. On Tuesday (June 28), video surfaced on internet in which a tailor was beheaded for supporting suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma over her controversial remark. Since then the world of social media is in shock. Many celebrities have put out their opinion on the matter, including cricketing star Irfan Pathan, who said that hurting an innicent is like hurting the whole humanity. "No matter which faith you follow. HURTING AN INNOCENT LIFE IS LIKE HURTING THE WHOLE HUMANITY," wrote Irfan on Twitter. Not to forget, Irfan had also put out his opinion when Nupur Sharma had made that controversial remark.

No matter which faith you follow. HURTING AN INNOCENT LIFE IS LIKE HURTING THE WHOLE HUMANITY. — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) June 28, 2022

Irfan's tweet however was not welcomed by the Netizens, who slammed him on the social media platform. They said that Irfan needs to take the name of the religion of the murderers who beheaded the Udaipur tailor.

In the barbaric incident, the tailor, Kanhaiya Lal was murdered by two men who had posted videos online that said they were avenging an insult to Islam. The body of Lal was handed over to family members after postmortem on Wednesday. As per PTI, the incident took place on Monday after two assailants entered Lal's shop in Dhan Mandi posing as customers. As the tailor took measurements Akhtari attacked him with a cleaver, nearly severing his neck. The other man shot the brutal murder with his mobile phone.

The men fled from the scene and later uploaded this clip on social media. In another video, the alleged assailant said they 'beheaded' the tailor and threatened the Prime Minister. While some well-known figures have condemned the horrific event, others have called to maintain peace as such incidents can take shape of riots leading to more deaths.