Batsman should be declared out if DRS shows ball is hitting stumps, says Sachin Tendulkar

Legendary bastman Sachin Tendulkar on Saturday (July 11) said that the International Cricket Council (ICC) should consider doing away with the provision of the umpire's call when a team opts for a review for an lbw decision, adding that the batsman should be declared out if the ball is hitting the stumps.

"What % of the ball hits the stumps doesn't matter, if DRS shows us that the ball is hitting the stumps, it should be given out, regardless of the on-field call. That's the motive of using technology in cricket. As we know technology isn't 100% right but neither are humans," he added on Twitter alongside a video of him and West Indies legend great Brian Lara on their discussion on DRS.

The Master Blaster remarked that if the ball is touching the stumps or just brushing it, the batsman should be declared out.

"One thing I don't agree with, with the ICC, is the DRS they've been using for quite some time. It is the LBW decision where more than 50% of the ball must be hitting the stumps for the on-field decision to be overturned. The only reason they (the batsman or the bowler) have gone upstairs is because they are unhappy with the on-field decision, so when the decision goes to the third umpire, let the technology take over; just like in tennis - it's either in or out, there's nothing in between," he said in the video.

Off spinner and Tendulkar's former teammate Harbhajan Singh agreed with him and said, "Agree with you Paji 1000 percent correct. If the ball is touching the stump or kissing the stumps it should be given out. It does not matter how much part of the ball hit the wicket..Few rules should b changed in the game for betterment of the game..This is certainly 1 of those," Harbhajan said.