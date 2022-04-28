Mumbai Indians premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah is struggling with the form in IPL 2022. The right-arm pacer has picked just five wickets in eight games at an average of 45.80 and an economy of 7.55. Mumbai star is leaving no stone unturned in the nets in order to get back in form and lead Mumbai Indians to their first win of the season.

Bumrah, who traditional bowls with his right arm, was seen bowling with his left arm in the nets ahead of MI's next game against Rajasthan Royals. Even with his left arm Bumrah bowled a superb ball and knocked the stumps. Bumrah was practising with Daniel Sams who revealed that Bumrah has hit stumps three times while bowling left-arm quick.

Jasprit Bumrah in IPL 2022

Matches - 8

Wickets - 5

ECO - 7.55

AVG - 45.80

Mumbai Indians in IPL 2022

Rohit Sharma's side is going through one of the worst seasons in the history of IPL. No team has lost first eight games of a season before Mumbai. The five-time champions have registered defeats against Delhi Capitals, Rajasthan Royals, Kolkata Knight Riders, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Punjab Kings, Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings. LSG captain KL Rahul smashed centuries in both games against MI and helped his side win the game.

Lost to DC by 4 wkts

Lost to RR by 23 runs

Lost to KKR by 5 wkts

Lost to RCB by 7 wkts

Lost to PBKS by 12 runs

Lost to LSG by 18 runs

Lost to CSK by 3 wkts

Lost to LSG by 36 runs