'Bazball Destroyed By Sri Lanka': Memes Pour In As SL Bowl Out ENG For 156 Inside 34 Overs In Cricket World Cup 2023

England were out of sorts yet again in a Cricket World Cup 2023 contest. This time their batters displayed one of the poorest batting performances, getting bowled out for a mere 156 in just 33.2 overs at the M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru. England captain Jos Buttler won the toss and opted to bat first, not repeating the mistake of bowling first again that he had committed against South Africa.

The Three Lions thought that batting first in Bengaluru is the way to go. However, it did not turn out to be the case. The pitch on which Australia vs Pakistan game had happened that saw almost 700 runs being scored was not the track used for this match and England erred again in assessing the conditions.

As a result, they batted with an attacking mindset as Lankan bowlers stuck to their plans and got wickets at regular intervals.

After getting bowled out for just 156, the English team faced the wrath of the fans while others made jokes and memes on their current situation. The 'Bazball' which stands for England's aggressive approach across formats was made fun of over social media website X (formerly known as Twitter).

Check out the memes and reactions below:

I'm curious if playing Bazball tests with its unique pitches, affected England's WC performance. The wickets didn't meet modern and recent international standards for pace and bounce. It's very rare to see an ATG pace attack like Aus's that series concede runs at that rate. — Stephen N (@albatrosscric) October 26, 2023

Matthew Mott to Jos Buttler in dressing room. Hopefully Ben stokes do his best v/s Sri Lanka.#ENGvsSL #SLvENG #Bazball pic.twitter.com/Czouxl3ytw — Ashutosh Srivastava __ (@sri_ashutosh08) October 26, 2023

The match is not over yet as England can still win it by bowling out Lanka before the target of 156. That only time will tell. But England have plenty of problems to deal with even if they win this contest somehow. After having played four matches, England have won just one game, that too vs Bangladesh. Being the defending champions, England were billed as one of the favourites to win the tournament. But their poor run has raised questions on their preparation as well as mindset for the ODI World Cup.

If England lose to Sri Lanka on Friday, they will face a stern test in form of hosts India in the next match on October 29, Sunday, at Ekana stadium in Lucknow. The surface in Lucknow is also likely to be low and slow like Bengaluru and England's 'Bazball' approach might get busted there too if they try and play attacking cricket with the bat. India will include three spinners in the lineup to trouble England.