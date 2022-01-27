हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
BBL 2021-22

BBL 2022: Sydney Sixers allrounder Daniel Christian offers ‘free beer’ for help in final against Perth Scorchers

Allrounder Moises Henriques has a calf injury, Steve O’Keefe (calf) and Jordan Silk (hamstring) are doubts, and Dan Hughes (ankle) will have to prove his fitness after missing Wednesday’s match.

BBL 2022: Sydney Sixers allrounder Daniel Christian offers ‘free beer’ for help in final against Perth Scorchers
Sydney Sixers all-rounder Dan Christian. (Photo: Reuters)

Sydney Sixers all-rounder Dan Christian has offered ‘free beer’ to anyone interested in playing for his injury- and COVID-19-hit team in Friday’s Big Bash League (BBL) 2022 final, though test cricketers need not apply. The Sixers advanced to final of the domestic T20 competition against the Perth Scorchers with a thrilling last-ball win against the Adelaide Strikers on Wednesday (January 26).

However, their could be missing a string of players for the decider. Allrounder Moises Henriques has a calf injury, Steve O’Keefe (calf) and Jordan Silk (hamstring) are doubts, and Dan Hughes (ankle) will have to prove his fitness after missing Wednesday’s match.

Adding to the Sixers woes, Josh Philippe and the Edwards brothers, Jack and Mickey, are out due to COVID-19 issues unless the Victorian state government relaxes its policy. The Sixers have tried to add elite test batsman Steve Smith to their team but those requests have been denied by Cricket Australia.

“Shout out to anyone in Melbourne that wants a game of cricket tomorrow night,” Christian wrote on Twitter. “My team is struggling to get 11 COVID free, fit players on the park. Warm up starts at 6.30pm at Marvel Stadium. Free beer afterwards, potentially out of a large cup.”

Christian ended his tweet with a dig at Cricket Australia for not allowing Smith to play, adding ‘no test cricketers’.

(with Reuters inputs)

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
BBL 2021-22BBLBig Bash LeagueSydney SixersDan ChristianJosh PhillipeSteve Smith
Next
Story

When wife Sakshi revealed most treasured moments of MS Dhoni: From Padma Bhushan to 2011 World Cup win

Must Watch

Rahul Gandhi offers prayers at Golden Temple in Amritsar
PT5M2S

Rahul Gandhi offers prayers at Golden Temple in Amritsar