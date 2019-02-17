हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Big Bash League

BBL: D'Arcy Short named player of the tournament for 2nd consecutive season

Short made his presence felt for the Hurricanes this season accumulating 637 runs in 14 matches, which comprised of six half centuries

BBL: D&#039;Arcy Short named player of the tournament for 2nd consecutive season
Image Credits: Twitter/@cricketcomau

Hobart Hurricanes opener D'Arcy Short has been named as the player of the tournament for the 2018-19 edition of the Big Bash League, making it the second consecutive season.

Short made his presence felt for the Hurricanes this season accumulating 637 runs in 14 matches, which comprised of six half centuries and a highest score of 96.

Not only this, the 28-year-old also made an impact with the ball, picking 10 wickets with his left-arm spin, with his excellent figures of 2-17 against the Perth Scorchers in Launceston marking the best haul. 

Short was no less impressive during the previous season, smashing 572 runs which further included a record score of 122. 

Marcus Stoinis and Matthew Wade have finished second and third in the list with the former scoring 533 runs, accounting for 14 wickets while representing the Melbourne Stars.

Wade on the other hand, finished as the second leading run scorer in the tournament after accumulating 592 runs while representing the Hobert Hurricanes.  

Brisbane Heat captain Chris Lynn and Perth Scorchers batsman Ashton Turner round off the top five list. While Lynn scored 385 runs for the Heat this season, Turner smashed 378 runs in 14 innings for the Scorchers. 

Tags:
Big Bash LeagueHobart HurricanesD'Arcy ShortPerth ScorchersMarcus Stoinis
Next
Story

All-rounder Daniel Christian eyes return to Australian T20I squad

Must Watch

PT2M44S

India pays tribute to Naushera martyr Major Chitresh Bisht

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close