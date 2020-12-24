हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
BCCI

BCCI AGM approves 10 teams for 2022 IPL; backs cricket's inclusion in Olympics: Check details

The BCCI governing body has ratified the entry of two new franchises in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

BCCI AGM approves 10 teams for 2022 IPL; backs cricket&#039;s inclusion in Olympics: Check details

The governing body of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday ratified the entry of two new franchises in the Indian Premier League (IPL) to make it a 10-team affair from 2022 during its Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Ahmedabad.

"From the year 2022, 10 teams will be included in the IPL instead of 8. Two more teams were approved at today's AGM. Two new teams will be introduced in the 2022 IPL," said an official.

In another major development, the Board, in principle, decided to back the ICC's bid for the inclusion of cricket, in the T20 format, in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics "after getting some clarifications from the International Olympic Committee".

Also, it was decided that all first-class players, both men and women, will be suitably compensated for the curtailed domestic season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The BCCI plans to get the domestic season underway, after several months' delay, in January with the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 championship.

In other decisions, veteran Congress leader Rajiv Shukla was officially anointed the Board's vice president in place of his protege Mahim Verma from Uttarakhand.

It was also learnt that the general body decided in favour of Sourav Ganguly continuing as a director in the ICC Board.
Secretary Jay Shah will be the alternate director as well as India's representative at the Chief Executive Committee meets of the global body. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
BCCIIPLBoard of Control for Cricket in IndiaIndian Premier League2022 IPL
Next
Story

BCCI to hold its 89th AGM today; will Sourav Ganguly be quizzed for his brand endorsements?
  • 1,01,23,778Confirmed
  • 1,46,756Deaths

Full coverage

  • 7,52,30,033Confirmed
  • 16,68,030Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT12M45S

Rahul Gandhi's statement on agricultural law