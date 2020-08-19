BCCI announce Dream11 as Indian Premier League 2020 title sponsor ahead of IPL season 13

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
The IPL 2020 season that was postponed in March due to coronavirus outbreak has now been scheduled for September 19 in the United Arab Emirates.

New Delhi: The Indian Premier League (IPL) Governing Council on Wednesday (August 19, 2020) announced Dream11 as the new Title Sponsor of the 2020 edition of the IPL. 

Dream11 (Sporta Technologies Pvt. Ltd) which is an Indian company based in Mumbai (Maharashtra) replaced the Chinese mobile phone company Vivo.

"Dream11’s association with sports has grown over the years and it is presently partnering a total of 19 sports leagues along with 6 Indian Premier League Franchises," said BCCI in the official statement.
 
IPL Chairman Brijesh Patel expressed, “We welcome Dream11 on board as Title Sponsor for the 2020 edition of the IPL. Dream11 upgrading their association from an Official Partner to Title Sponsors is a great testament to the brand IPL. Dream11 as a fantasy sports brand will only grow the engagement of the IPL with its fans."

He added, "As a digital brand it will give them leverage to create exciting online engagement for fans sitting at home and watching the matches. We look forward to delivering great value to Dream11."

Harsh Jain, CEO & Co-Founder of Dream Sports (Dream11) said, "The launch of IPL in 2008 gave birth to the idea of Dream11. As avid sports fans, we wanted to offer fantasy cricket to IPL fans to help them further engage with the sport they love and showcase their sports knowledge & skill. Being a proud homegrown Indian brand that is made in India, by Indians and exclusively for Indian sports fans, we would like to thank the BCCI for giving us an opportunity to become the Title Sponsor of IPL, which in our opinion is the world’s greatest sports property."

"We believe that ‘Dream11 IPL’ also perfectly defines what IPL is all about: every team fielding its Dream11 team culminating in the IPL finals determining The Dream11. We are happy to continue building our partnership with BCCI & IPL to further promote sports fan engagement in India, and look forward to 10 Crore+ Indians making their Dream11 for every Dream11 IPL match," added Harsh.

The IPL 2020 season that was postponed in March due to coronavirus outbreak has now been scheduled for September 19 in the United Arab Emirates.

