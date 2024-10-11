BCCI Announce India’s Squad For Test Series Against New Zealand
The likes of Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan also could manage to seal their places in the Indian team.
On Friday, the BCCI announced India's 15-member squad for the upcoming Test series against New Zealand. India’s star speedster Jasprit Bumrah has been appointed as the vice-captain of the team for the three-match series against the Kiwis starting on October 16. The Indian team did not make any changes in the team as Mohammed Shami failed to make it to the side. The likes of Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan also could manage to seal their places in the Indian team.
Talking about Bumrah, he has been in brilliant form for the last few years and has also led the Indian team in the fifth Test against England at Edgbaston in July 2022.
New Zealand tour of India fixture
1st Test - October 16-21, M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
2nd Test - October 24-28, Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune
3rd Test - November 1-5, Wankhede Stadium, Pune
India’s squad for the three Tests against New Zealand: Rohit Sharma (C), Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Akash Deep.
Travelling Reserves: Harshit Rana, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Mayank Yadav and Prasidh Krishna
