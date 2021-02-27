हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
BCCI announce India women's squad for upcoming series against South Africa

The series, which is scheduled to start from March 7, will be played at the Bharat Ratna Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana International Stadium in Lucknow. A total of eight matches will be played between both the sides - 5 ODIs and 3 T20Is.  

Mithali Raj and Harmanpreet Kaur (Twitter/BCCIWomen)

BCCI on Saturday announced the India Women's squad for the upcoming limited-over series against South Africa Women. Pacer Shikha Pandey and wicketkeeper Tanya Bhatia was not included in either of the format.

Meanwhile, Mithali Raj and Harmanpreet Kaur will lead the ODI and T20I teams respectively. Rookie wicketkeeper-batter Shwetha Verma, along with the seasoned Sushma Verma, are the two names that have been roped in place of Tanya.

Teenage batting sensation Shafali Verma was not included in the ODI team. 

The series, which is scheduled to start from March 7, will be played at the Bharat Ratna Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana International Stadium in Lucknow. A total of eight matches will be played between both the sides - 5 ODIs and 3 T20Is. 

The ODIs will be played first, starting from March 7 and will go on till March 17, and it will be followed by the three T20Is, which will be held between March 20 till March 23.  

India Women’s squad for ODI series: Mithali Raj (Captain), Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Punam Raut, Priya Punia, Yastika Bhatia, Harmanpreet Kaur (vice-captain), D. Hemalatha, Deepti Sharma, Sushma Verma (wicket-keeper), Swetha Verma (wicket-keeper), Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Jhulan Goswami, Mansi Joshi, Poonam Yadav, C. Prathyusha, Monica Patel 

India Women’s T20I squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (vice-captain), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, Harleen Deol, Sushma Verma (wicket-keeper), Nuzhat Parveen (wicket-keeper), Ayushi Soni, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav, Mansi Joshi, Monica Patel, C. Prathyusha, Simran Dil Bahadur

- with PTI inputs 

