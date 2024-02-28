In a move that has sent ripples across the cricketing world, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) recently unveiled its Annual Player Contracts for Team India (Senior Men) for the 2023-24 season. However, amidst the excitement of contract renewals and promotions, the exclusion of Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer has raised eyebrows and sparked widespread discussions. Let's delve deeper into the contracts and understand the rationale behind these surprising omissions.

Additionally, athletes who meet the criteria of playing a minimum of 3 Tests or 8 ODIs or 10 T20Is within the specified period will automatically be included in Grade C on a pro-rata basis.



For more details, click the link below __https://t.co/IzRjzUUdel #TeamIndia — BCCI (@BCCI) February 28, 2024

Grade A+: Elite Class Retained

The prestigious Grade A+ category sees the retention of stalwarts like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, and Ravindra Jadeja. These seasoned players continue to lead the pack with their exceptional skills and leadership on the field.

Grade A: Promotions and Continuity

KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, and Mohammed Siraj have been rewarded with promotions to Grade A, reflecting their consistent performances and growing stature in international cricket. Meanwhile, the likes of R Ashwin, Mohd. Shami, and Hardik Pandya maintain their Grade A status.

Grade B: Reshuffling and Adjustments

Axar Patel's shift from Grade A to Grade B grabs attention, indicating a reevaluation of player performances and team dynamics. The inclusion of Surya Kumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Kuldeep Yadav, and Yashasvi Jaiswal in this category further adds depth to the roster.

Grade C: Inclusions and Criteria

Grade C encompasses a diverse mix of emerging talents and seasoned campaigners. Noteworthy inclusions such as Washington Sundar, Sanju Samson, and Prasidh Krishna highlight the emphasis on nurturing young talent alongside experienced campaigners.

Exclusions: Iyer and Kishan Omitted

The absence of Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan from the contracted players' list raises eyebrows. The BCCI's decision not to consider them for annual contracts in this round of recommendations has sparked debates and discussions within the cricketing fraternity.

Fast Bowling Contracts: A Strategic Move

Recommendations for fast bowling contracts underscore the importance of nurturing and incentivizing pace bowling talent in Indian cricket. Athletes like Akash Deep, Umran Malik, and Vidwath Kaverappa receive recognition for their potential and performances.

Future Outlook: Prioritizing Domestic Cricket

The BCCI's emphasis on prioritizing domestic cricket reinforces the significance of grassroots development and the role of domestic tournaments in shaping the future of Indian cricket. It signals a holistic approach towards talent development and player management.

India contracts for 2023-24