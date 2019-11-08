BCCI announces Indian teams for Under-19 Challenger Trophy 2019

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday announced the 15-member India A, India B and India C squads for the upcoming Under-19 Challenger Trophy 2019, which is slated to take place from November 11 in Hyderabad.

Besides these three sides, Nepal ‘A’ will feature as the fourth team in the tournament.

"The All-India Junior Selection Committee has picked India A, India B and India C teams for the upcoming Paytm U19 Challenger Trophy 2019 to be played in Hyderabad from 11th November. The tournament will also feature Nepal ‘A’ as the fourth team," the BCCI stated in a press release.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Dhruv Chand Jurel of Uttar Pradesh will lead India A, while his statemate Priyam Garg has been named as the captain of India B side.

The third side from India i.e India 'C' will be led by Shubhang Hegde of Karnataka.

Meanwhile, Shivam Mavi and Aditya Thakare have been named as replacements for injured Arshdeep Singh and Kamlesh Nagarkoti, respectively in India’s squad for the Emerging Asia Cup.

The BCCI Medical Team informed that Nagarkoti is unwell and will not be able to take part in the tournament while Arshdeep suffered a quadriceps strain during training.

The three squads for Under-19 Challenger Trophy 2019 are as follows:

India A: Yashasvi Jaiswal (MCA), Sai Sudarshan (TNCA), Jay Gohil (Saurashtra CA), Sameer Rizvi (UPCA), Arjun Murhty (TNCA), Dhruv Chand Jurel – Captain & wicket-keeper (UPCA), Nitish Kumar Reddy (Andhra CA), Kritagya Kumar Singh (UPCA), Aman Bhadoriya (MPCA), Rishabh Bansal (UPCA), Purnank Tyagi (UPCA), Prince Yadav (DDCA), Dashrath Kumar (Assam CA), Aniket Reddy (Hyderabad CA), Debopratim Haldar (CAB)

Coach – Paras Mhambrey

India B: Tilak Varma (Hyderabad CA), Sagar Dahiya (Haryana CA), Yash Dhull (DDCA), Priyam Garg - Captain (UPCA), Siddhesh Veer (Maharashtra CA), Kruthik Krishna wicket-keeper (KSCA), Divyansh Joshi (CA Mizoram), Atharva Ankolekar (MCA), Ravi Bishnoi (RCA), Nirmal Kumar (TNCA), Akash Singh (RCA), Aquib Khan (UPCA), Vivek Kumar (Haryana CA), Nehal Pajni (Haryana CA), Harsh Jamwal (HPCA)

Coach – Abhay Sharma

India C: Divyaansh Saxena (MCA), Arjun Azad (UTCA Chandigarh), Pradosh Rajan Paul (TNCA), Shashwat Rawat (Baroda CA), Varun Lavande (MCA), Kumar Kushagra wicket-keeper (JSCA), Sourav Dagar (DDCA), Shubhang Hegde Captain (KSCA), Ravi Roshan (DDCA), Vikrant Bhadoriya (MPCA), CTL Rakshan (Hyderabad CA), Dhanit Raut (MCA), Vidyadhar Patil (KSCA), Arya Sethi (CA Uttarakhand), Yousuf Mujtaba (JKCA)

Coach - Hrishikesh Kanitkar