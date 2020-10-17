BCCI apex council to meet today, check details of the meeting agenda here

New Delhi: The Board of Cricket Control of India (BCCI) Apex Council will meet today (October 17, 2020) to discuss on important matters like the quarantine period of cricketers and venues ahead of Australia and England series. The cricket board will discuss on the stated quarantine period of 14 days in Brisbane before the start of the Australia tour and the venues and formats for the mega home series against England.

The meeting will be held via video conferencing and it will be attended by prominent BCCI members like president Sourav Ganguly, secretary Jay Shah and treasurer Arun Dhumal. The BCCI officials are currently also monitoring the IPL 2020 matches which are ongoing in UAE.

There will be 5 issues on the agenda of this virtual meeting, out of which the domestic cricket operations and the schedule of international matches will be at top. The third issue on the agenda will be domestic cricket, which has not yet started due to rising cases of coronavirus. The meeting may draw a conclusion on starting the country’s domestic tournaments.

There will be extensive discussions on the operations and logistics of the jumbo Indian contingent that will be travelling to Brisbane (in Queensland) from Dubai after the IPL. It is expected that at least 28 players across the three formats will travel together along with the support and administrative staff by a chartered aircraft.

"Cricket Australia has made a rough schedule which is yet to be finalized. There will be discussion on this as well as on whether relief can be possible in the 14-day quarantine,'' said a BCCI source on the condition of confidentiality.