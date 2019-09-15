close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
India vs South Africa

BCCI asks Twitteratis to wish good luck to Team India for South Africa T20Is

After dominating West Indies in all three formats of the game, Virat Kohli-led India will look to continue their winning momentum when they head into the T20I series against South Africa.

BCCI asks Twitteratis to wish good luck to Team India for South Africa T20Is

The Board of Control for Cricket India (BCCI) took to social media and requested its followers to wish good luck to Team India, who are all set to face South Africa in the three-match T20I series beginning Sunday at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala.  

Taking to their official Twitter handle, the country's cricket board shared a picture of Indian opener Rohit Sharma and asked its followers whether they are ready for a 'Hitman' show tonight. 

The BCCI then called on the twitteratis to send their best wishes for the Men in Blue. 

"Ready for a HITMAN show tonight?Send in your best wishes for #TeamIndia as they take on South Africa in the 1st T20I.#INDvSA," the BCCI wrote. 

After dominating West Indies in all three formats of the game, Virat Kohli-led India will look to continue their winning momentum when they head into the T20I series against South Africa.

Rohit Sharma has been in teriffic form in the white-ball cricket over the last one year.Popularly known as 'Hitman' of cricket for his attacking nature of play, Sharma finished as the highest run-scorer in the 2019 ICC World Cup. 

Though Sharma didn't have a great tour of the West Indies, he would be keen to shrugg off the same and continue his destructive prowess at the top of the order heading into the upcoming series. 

Meanwhile, all-rounder Hardik Pandya--who was rested for the tour to the Caribbeans-- has been recalled in the national squad for the three T20Is against South Africa. 

South Africa, on the other hand, have brought in three new faces in the form of Temba Bavuma, Bjorn Fortuin and Anrich Nortje. Quinton de Kock will lead the Proteas side as South Africa look to shrugg off their dismal performance at the 2019 International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cup. 

The two sides had last met each other in the shortest format of the game in 2018 when the Men in Blue defeated South Africa 2-1 in the three-match T20I series at the latter's home soil. 

Tags:
India vs South AfricaTestCricketVirat KohliRohit Sharma
Next
Story

India vs South Africa T20Is: 5 players to watch out for

Must Watch

PT3M38S

PM Modi's 'Howdy Modi' show in US may have a special guest – US President Donald Trump