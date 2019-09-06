BCCI CoA extends election deadline for state associations to September 28

The Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administration (CoA) on Friday extended the deadline for completion of elections of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI)'s state associations from September 14 to September 28.

"The deadline for completion of elections of state associations is extended from 14th September 2019 to 28th September 2019," the BCCI CoA said in a press release.

The CoA further informed that no further extension of the elections will be feasible beyond the updated deadline as the notice of the Annual General Meeting (AGM) for BCCI elections has to be issued 21 days prior to October 22.

"No further extensions will be feasible beyond 28th September, 2019 since the notice of AGM for BCCI elections has to be issued 21 days prior to 22nd October which is 30th September 2019. The State Association are required to send the names of their representatives to the BCCI for the BCCI election on 28th September, 2019," the statement added.

"All state associations who have not already (a) submitted their amended constitutions for approval to the Committee of Administrators; and/or (b) appointed electoral officer for conducting the elections; and/or (c) issued the notice for conduct of elections, are required to complete all of the aforesaid on or before 12th September 2019. The Committee of Administrators will neither take cognizance of any request for extension of time from state associations or their electoral officers who do not complete all of (a), (b) and (c), as provided above before the deadline of 12th September 2019 nor entertain any request to vet the constitution or amended version thereof submitted beyond the said deadline," the CoA added.

The apex court-appointed panel also confirmed that the elections to appoint BCCI officials will take place as scheduled on October 22, 2019.

"The date for BCCI Election remains unaltered. The BCCI Elections shall take place on 22nd October 2019," the release added.

The Supreme Court, in its judgment dated August 9, 2018 whilst approving the draft constitution of the BCCI and directing the Registrar of Societies to register the approved constitution of the BCCI, also directed the state associations to undertake registration of their constitution on similar lines within 30 days thereafter. The said judgment also required each state association to furnish a compliance certificate to the CoA so that the apex court-appointed committee could file a status report before the Supreme Court with reference to the compliance undertaken by the state associations.

The BCCI Constitution was registered on August 21, 2018. In view thereof, the state associations were bound to carry out amendments to their respective constitutions and undertake registration of the same on similar lines to that of the BCCI within 30 days from August 21, 2018 and submit a compliance certificate to the CoA. The judgment does not leave any room for the general body of the state associations to either accept or reject the changes mandated in the respective state association constitutions by the said judgement of the Supreme Court.