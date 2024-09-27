BCCI Decides Against Increasing IPL 2025 Matches Due To THIS Reason: Reports

As the anticipation for the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) grows, a significant announcement by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has set the stage for a more streamlined tournament. Contrary to initial expectations, the number of matches in IPL 2025 will remain at 74, identical to the previous three seasons. This decision marks a departure from the 2022 IPL media rights deal, which projected an increase to 84 matches for the 2025 and 2026 seasons.

Why Fewer Matches?



The driving force behind this decision is the BCCI’s concern for managing the workload of Indian cricketers, particularly with crucial international fixtures on the horizon. India is eyeing its third consecutive World Test Championship (WTC) final, scheduled for June 2025 at Lord's. The BCCI, prioritizing player fitness and performance for this landmark event, opted to reduce the strain on India’s key players, who are already juggling domestic, international, and franchise commitments.



BCCI president Jay Shah shed light on this decision, stating: "While 84 matches are part of the media contract, it is within our jurisdiction to determine the final schedule. The focus is on ensuring that our players are in peak condition for important international tournaments."



Impact on IPL’s Global Standing



This strategic move is not just about player well-being but also about preserving the competitive integrity of the IPL. With each match under intense scrutiny, quality over quantity remains the focus. The decision to maintain 74 matches in IPL 2025 could have ripple effects on viewership and global appeal, especially with the growing value of the IPL on the world stage.



In 2022, the IPL made history by becoming one of the most lucrative sporting leagues, securing media rights for INR 48,390.5 crore (USD 6.2 billion). The deal was structured into four packages: A (TV rights for India), B (digital rights for India), C (special high-profile games), and D (global rights). The number of matches directly influences the content available across these packages, particularly the high-stakes matches in Package C.



While the special package had 18 matches during the 74-match seasons of 2023 and 2024, an increase in the total number of games to 84 or 94 would have resulted in a boost to 20 or 22 special matches, respectively. For now, IPL 2025 will continue with 18 high-profile matches, including the tournament opener, weekend evening games, and the four playoffs.



Balancing Act: IPL and India’s Cricketing Calendar



The BCCI’s cautious approach is a nod to the grueling cricketing calendar that India’s players endure. From bilateral series to multi-nation tournaments like the ICC T20 World Cup, the players are constantly under pressure to perform at their best. By maintaining the 74-match format, the BCCI aims to strike a balance between delivering a thrilling IPL spectacle and ensuring Indian cricketers remain in top shape for their international duties.



The 2025 IPL window, while yet to be officially finalized, is expected to span from mid-March to late May. This ensures ample preparation time for India’s World Test Championship endeavors, provided they qualify for the final once again.



Coaching Changes Shake Up the IPL Ecosystem



Amid the buzz around the IPL 2025 schedule, several key coaching appointments have added intrigue to the upcoming season. Most notably, former Australian skipper Ricky Ponting has taken the reins as head coach of Punjab Kings, while India’s batting coach Vikram Rathour has joined Rajasthan Royals. These appointments reflect the teams' ambitions to fine-tune their strategies for the new season.

Ponting, a seasoned IPL coach, brings his vast experience to Punjab Kings, a team eager to break their playoff drought. Rathour’s move to Rajasthan Royals marks a significant change as the franchise looks to optimize their young batting core.