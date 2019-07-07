close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

BCCI files official complaint with ICC against aerial banners on Kashmir during India vs SL match

Two planes had flown over Headingley Stadium in Leeds at different times during the course of the India vs Sri Lanka World Cup match here.

BCCI files official complaint with ICC against aerial banners on Kashmir during India vs SL match
Image used for representational purpose only.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Sunday filed a complaint with the International Cricket Council (ICC) against two planes flying with political messages over Headingley Stadium during the India-Sri Lanka World Cup clash a day earlier.

In what was a massive security breach, two planes flew over the venue during the course of the match with banners pertaining to Jammu and Kashmir, an integral part of India. The banners made unfounded claims of genocide and demanded justice. While the BCCI has registered a strong protest against the incidents, the ICC had already condemned it. "We are incredibly disappointed this has happened again. We do not condone any sort of political messages at the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup. Throughout the tournament we have worked with local police forces around the country to prevent this type of protest occurring,” the ICC said in its statement.

Earlier, during a Pakistan vs Afghanistan match, a plane was spotted over the venue with a 'Justice for Balochistan' banner trailing it. It was reported at the time that the plane had no permission to fly and that ICC had asked local police officials and air traffic controller to investigate the matter. This too had taken over the Headingley Stadium, sending officials in Leeds into a tizzy. 'Justice for Balochistan' banners had also been placed right outside the stadium, infuriating Pakistani fans who tore the posters.

Pakistan is accused of committing atrocities in Balochistan and having ignored the plight of the people there. ICC events as well as sports tournaments around the world, however, are apolitical and such incidents often tend to take the focus away from the sport itself.

Tags:
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019Live cricket scorecardWorld Cup 2019Cricket World Cup 2019ICCBCCI
Next
Story

Virat Kohli interviews 'man of the moment' Rohit Sharma - Watch

Must Watch

PT18M49S

Top 5 Agenda: 5 Big news to be the whole day's agenda today