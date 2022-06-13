BCCI gives BIG pension hike to former cricketers, umpires - check details

The Board for Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday announced a hike in monthly pensions of former cricketers (both men and women) and former umpires. Ex-India captain and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly said that it is extremely important for the cricket board to take care of the financial well-being of our former cricketers and umpires.

"It is extremely important that the financial well-being of our former cricketers is taken care of. The players remain the lifeline and as a Board, it is our duty to be by their side once their playing days are over. The umpires have been unsung heroes and the BCCI truly values their contribution," he said.

"The welfare of our cricketers be it former or present is a top priority, and increasing pension amounts is a step in that direction. The BCCI values the contribution the umpires have made over the years and this is one way to express our gratitude for their diligent services to Indian Cricket. A total of around 900 personnel will get the benefit of the scheme with more than 75 per cent of the beneficiaries getting a 100 per cent raise," BCCI secretary Jay Shah said.

I’m pleased to announce an increase in the monthly pension of former cricketers (men & women) and match officials. Around 900 personnel will avail of this benefit and close to 75% of personnel will be beneficiaries of a 100% raise. — Jay Shah (@JayShah) June 13, 2022

"Whatever the BCCI is today, it is because of the contribution of its former cricketers and umpires. We are pleased to announce the increase in the monthly pensions which will be a gesture for the well-being of our former cricketers," BCCI treasurer Arun Singh Dhumal said.

Meanwhile, the IPL media rights value for the 2023-2027 cycle has been sold for a whopping Rs 44,075 crore for 410 matches on Monday as per sources in the ongoing e-auctions. According to the latest information with ANI, Package A of TV is sold at Rs 23,575 crore which is Rs 57.5 crore per match and Package B of Digital Rights for India is sold at Rs 20,500 crore which is Rs 50 crore per match. The details of who bid what are yet to come but the value for per match TV, and digital rights is Rs 107.5 crore.

According to ANI sources, there are two media houses that have won the bid, one for TV and the other for digital. The media rights value has grown more than two and a half times than what Star India paid in the year 2017.