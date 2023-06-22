BCCI Invites Application For Chief Selector's Position, Check Criteria, Deadline To Apply; Virender Sehwag Favourite For Top Job

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) hs invited applications for the role of the chief selector. The chair of the chief selector is empty for four months now since Chetan Sharma resigned from the job in February. On Thursday, BCCI finally posted the application on their official website as well as social media accounts.

In the application, BCCI has described the job description. The board has clearly mentioned that there is requirement of just one member in the selection committee, who will be responsible for selecting the national team for Tests, ODIs and T20Is.

BCCI has also listed down the key duties and responsibilities of the selector. It reads a follows:

1. Select the best possible team in a fair and transparent manner.

2. Plan and prepare a strong bench strength for the Senior National team.

3. Attend Team meetings as and when required.

4. Travel to watch Domestic and International matches.

5. Prepare and provide evaluation reports of the respective team performances to the Apex Council of BCCI

on a quarterly basis.

6. Address the media on team selection as and when instructed by BCCI.

7. Appoint Captain for the team in each format.

8. Adhere to the rules and regulation of BCCI.

Sehwag frontrunner for the job

A PTI stated that Virender Sehwag is the leading candidate to get the job. An earlier report by Indian Express had said that BCCI had reached out to a member of the ICC ODI World Cup 2011 winner. It seems that member is Sehwag. However, the remuneration could be a big issue why Sehwag's announcement could be delayed. Chetan had lost his job in February after a sting operation exposed him discussing confidential information related to the Indian players and team selection. SS Das, one of the members of the selection panel, has since then been acting as the chief selector.

Experience, qualifications seeked by BCCI in new selector?

BCCI have also listed down the qualifications, experience and skills required in the candidate.The candidate should have played a minimum of 7 Test matches or 30 first-class matches or 10 ODIs and 20 T20s to apply. He should have also retired from the game at least five years ago.