हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Board of Control for Cricket in India

BCCI invites bids for team kit sponsor, official merchandising partner rights

The interested parties will need to pay the tender fee of Rs 1,00,000.

BCCI invites bids for team kit sponsor, official merchandising partner rights
File Photo (Reuters)

Mumbai: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday (August 3, 2020) invited bids for the team kit sponsor and official merchandising partner rights through a tender process.  

The BCCI said, "Under the Invitation to Tender (ITT), the winning bidder will be granted the right to be the kit sponsor and/or the official merchandising partner and various other associated rights (as defined in the ITT)."

They stated that the terms and conditions governing the submission and evaluation of bids including eligibility requirements and performance obligations are contained in the ITT which will be available from August 3, 2020, on receipt of payment of the tender fee of Rs 1,00,000. 

The ITT will remain for purchase until August 26, 2020.

"Interested parties are requested to email at marketing@bcci.tv in order to get further details for purchasing the ITT," said BCCI.

Also read | BCCI brings in additional measures to tackle age, domicile fraud in cricket; players with fake, tampered birth certificates to be banned for 2 years

However, the BCCI reserves the right at its discretion to cancel or amend the bidding process at any stage without providing any reason. 

"Merely buying the ITT does not entitle the purchaser to bid, but to bid the purchaser must buy the ITT in the name of the person/entity desiring to bid," the BCCI added.

Tags:
Board of Control for Cricket in IndiaBCCICricket
Next
Story

Chennai Super Kings gets ready for IPL 2020, posts picture of players in Habibi mode
  • 18,03,695Confirmed
  • 38,135Deaths

Full coverage

  • 1,81,17,821Confirmed
  • 6,90,181Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT19M45S

Debate: Why debate on ‘Muhurta’ of Shri Ram temple?