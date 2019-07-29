BCCI invites bids for title sponsorship rights for domestic and international games

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday invited bids for the Title Sponsor Rights for international and domestic games organised by the board through a tender process.

“Under the Invitation to Tender (ITT), the winning bidder will be granted the right to be the Title Sponsor and various other associated rights (as defined in the ITT) relating to the BCCI organised International and Domestic Matches during the period commencing from 1st September 2019 until 31st March 2023 through the process mentioned in the ITT document,” said the BCCI in a media release.

“The terms and conditions governing the submission and evaluation of bids, including eligibility requirements and performance obligations are contained in the ITT, which is available for online purchase and download by interested parties at http://bcci.mjunction.in/ upon payment of INR 5,00,000 + 1.79% payment gateway charges and will remain available for purchase till 14th August 2019,” added BCCI.

The BCCI media release also stated that the bids must be submitted online by 11 pm (IST) on August 19, 2019.

“The bids are to be submitted online by uploading the same on the Platform (as defined in the ITT) latest by 11 PM on 19 August 2019. Evaluation of eligibility documents and communication to eligible bidders will take place on 20th August 2019. Opening of financial bids followed by online auction (if required) will take place on 21st August 2019,” said BCCI.

“The BCCI reserves the right at its discretion to cancel or amend the bidding process at any stage without providing any reason. Merely buying the ITT does not entitle the purchaser to bid, but in order to bid the purchaser must buy the ITT in the name of the company or group desiring to bid,” concluded BCCI.