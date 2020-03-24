BCCI poster celebrating 13 million followers on Instagram misses out MS Dhoni, fans enraged

NEW DELHI: The Board of Control For Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday shared that Team India now has 13 million followers on its official Instagram account.

“A 13 Million strong family. Thank you for your love and support,’’ the BCCI wrote on its Instagram handle.

The Board also shared a poster displaying nine leading Cricket players from the men and women’s team to celebrate the feat.

However, the Indian Cricket legend MS Dhoni was not included in the poster shared by the BCCI on its Instagram account.

Those whose pictures were included in the BCCI poster are Skipper Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Jaspreet Bumrah and Shreyas Ayyer.

Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana and Ponam Yadav are among the women cricketers whose pictures were displayed in the BCCI poster.

However, the BCCI poster missing out MS Dhoni has not gone down well with millions of his fans and supporters, who expressed their anger saying, Dhoni will always be an inseperable part of the Indian Cricket Team.

It may be noted that the BCCI had earlier dropped Dhoni from its list of centrally contracted players, triggering concerns over the future of the former India captain who has not played since the ICC World Cup semi-final loss to New Zealand last year.

The BCCI announced the central contracts for the period of October 2019 to September 2020. Dhoni was in the A category, which fetches a player Rs 5 crore, until last year.

Four new players -- Navdeep Saini, Mayank Agarwal, Shreyas Iyer, Washington Sundar and Deepak Chahar – were included in the BCCI's latest annual player contracts.

Skipper Virat Kohli, his deputy Rohit Sharma and top pacer Jasprit Bumrah were retained in the highest A+ bracket of Rs 7 crore.