BCCI President Roger Binny Distances Himself From 1983 World Cup-Winning Team's Statement On Wrestlers Protest

After a statement was issued by 1983 cricket World Cup winning team on the ongoing tussle between protesting wrestlers and Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, one of the members Roger Binny has distanced himself from it. Binny, who is also the president of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), as per ANI, said that he has not issued any statement on the matter and that sports should not mix with politics.

"Contrary to some media reports, I would like to clarify that I have not issued any statement regarding the current situation of the wrestlers' protest. I believe that the competent authorities are working to resolve the issue. As a former cricketer, I believe that sports should not be mixed with politics," Binny told ANI.

Wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia among several others were protesting on streets to get WFI boss Singh removed from the post. They have put allegations of sexual harassment against Singh and an FIR has also been registered for the same. The wrestlers were detained on the day of new Parliament building inauguration as they had tried to do a march towards it from Jantar Mantar. The wrestlers alleged that they were mandhandled by police despite the fact that they were protesting peacefully.

The statement issued by the Word Cup winning team of 1983 read that the cricketers were distressed after looking at the visuals of the wrestlers being manhandled. It also read that former champions felt concern after wrestlers decided to immerse their medals in river Ganga, a few days ago.

"We are distressed and disturbed at the unseemly visuals of our champion wrestlers being manhandled. We are also most concerned that they are thinking of dumping their hard-earned medals into river Ganga. Those medals have involved years of effort, sacrifice, determination and grit and are not only their own but the nation's pride and joy. We urge them not to take any hasty decision in this matter and also fervently hope that their grievances are heard and resolved quickly. Let the law of the land prevail," a statement issued on behalf of 1983 Cricket World Cup winning team on wrestlers' protest read.

However, Binny says he was not asked before issuing the statement. Earlier, another 1983 World Cup winning team member-turned politician Kirti Azad had condemned the manner in which the Delhi police had treated the protesting wrestlers.

"The way Delhi Police treated our wrestlers who were protesting peacefully was condemnable. Our women wrestlers worked hard, and they played for the pride of India and won medals. They are treated like this by the police and they have to go Supreme Court to file FIR and at the end when they did not get justice they have to immerse their medal in the river Ganga. We have asked them not to immerse medals in the river Ganga; this is the pride of the nation. We want that our wrestlers should get justice as soon as possible," Kirti Azad told ANI.

On WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh, Azad said, "When more than half a dozen girls accused him and considering the POCSO act, he should have been arrested immediately."