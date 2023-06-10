topStoriesenglish2619911
BCCI Reveals Number Of Trees To Be Planted After 294 Dot Balls Bowled In IPL 2023

BCCI secretary had tweeted about this unique idea to help grow the number of trees in the country, asking bowlers to step up in the playoffs and ensure many saplings were planted.

Jun 10, 2023

BCCI Reveals Number Of Trees To Be Planted After 294 Dot Balls Bowled In IPL 2023

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is going to plant a total of 1,47,000 trees after 294 deliveries were bowled at dot balls in the playoffs of the Indian Premier League 2023. BCCI had planned this unique plantation drive in association with Tata Group. Ahead of the playoffs, BCCI secretary Jay Shah had announced that a total of 500 trees would be planted for every dot ball bowled in the last stages of the league. Eventually, a total of 294 dots were bowled in the four matches, and hence BCCI are going to plan 1,47,000 trees. 

Providing more details on the number of dot balls bowled in the playoffs of IPL 2023, BCCI said that every dot ball mattered. In the Qualifier 1 between Gujarat Titans (GT) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK), 84 dots were bowled. In Eliminator between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Mumbai Indians (MI), a total of 98 dot balls were bowled, the most in any match. In Qualifier 2, the number of dots reduced to 68 while in final only 46 dots were bowled.

It is also true that this idea was unique and has never been implemented in any other sports league. IPL is one of the biggest leagues in the world. BCCI's environment-friendly step was praised by many, from former cricketers to fans. It also added a new dimension to the game as when bowlers bowled a dot ball, it was also cheered by the crowd during the playoffs and the big screen revealed the number of trees to be planted after that dot.

As Jay Shah mentioned in his tweet, bowlers got the power to do something about the environment. With a total of 294 dots, they have done a great job. BCCI would surely look to implement this new idea in future editions of the Indian Premier League.     

