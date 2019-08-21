close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
BCCI

BCCI ropes in Paytm as title sponsor till 2023

The winning bid was fixed at Rs 326.80 crore to be paid by the company to the cricket board in the next four years.  

BCCI ropes in Paytm as title sponsor till 2023
Image Credits: Twitter/@BCCI

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday announced that One97 Communication Ltd, the company which runs the e-commerce payment system Paytm, has acquired the rights to sponsor India's international and domestic matches till 2023.

The winning bid was fixed at Rs 326.80 crore to be paid by the company to the cricket board in the next four years.

Announcing the development, BCCI CEO Rahul Johri said: "I'm pleased to announce Paytm as the BCCI home series title sponsor. Paytm is one of the new generation companies of India and we at the BCCI are proud of Paytm continuing its long-standing commitment with Indian cricket."

Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Founder and CEO, Paytm, said: "We are excited to continue our long-term association with BCCI and the Indian cricket team. Our commitment to Indian cricket gets stronger with every season. India loves cricket and we at Paytm are the biggest fans of it."

Tags:
BCCICricketPaytmRahul JohriTeam India
Next
Story

India aim to take white-ball form into West Indies Test

Must Watch

PT3M11S

Delhi: Yamuna breaches danger mark