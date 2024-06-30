Advertisement
BCCI Secretary Jay Shah Announces ₹125 Crore Prize Money For India's T20 World Cup Champions

BCCI secretary Jay Shah on Sunday praised India's historic title win in the T20 World Cup and announced a prize money of Rs 125 crore for the team for their historic achievement.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Shivam Kumar Mishra|Last Updated: Jun 30, 2024, 08:30 PM IST|Source: Bureau
BCCI secretary Jay Shah on Sunday celebrated India's historic victory in the T20 World Cup and announced a reward of Rs 125 crore for the team for their outstanding performance in the recently concluded ICC final. In a thrilling final at Bridgetown, Barbados, India defeated South Africa by seven runs to win their second T20 world championship. 

“Under the exceptional leadership of Rohit Sharma, this team has shown remarkable resolve and resilience, becoming the first team in the history of the ICC T20 World Cup to win the tournament unbeaten,” said Shah in a statement. "They have faced and silenced their critics with stellar performances time and again. Their journey has been nothing short of inspirational, and today, they join the ranks of the greats.”

Shah later took to social media to announce a cash reward of Rs 125 crore for the team. "I am pleased to announce prize money of INR 125 Crores for Team India for winning the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024," Shah wrote on 'X' "The team has showcased exceptional talent, determination, and sportsmanship throughout the tournament. Congratulations to all the players, coaches, and support staff for this outstanding achievement!"

Shah also lauded the team’s strong work ethics. “This team has made us all proud with their dedication, hard work, and unyielding spirit. Led by Rohit Sharma, and ably assisted by Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah and others they have fulfilled the dreams and aspirations of 1.4 billion Indians,” he said in his statement.

