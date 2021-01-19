BCCI secretary Jay Shah announces Rs 5 crore bonus for Team India after series win in Australia

Moments after Ajinkya Rahane-led India secured a thrilling three-wicket victory against Australia in the fourth Test in Brisbane, BCCI secretary Jay Shah announced a Rs 5 crore bonus for the Indian cricket team. With this win, India also completed a 2-1 series win in the four-match Test series. Acknowledging the resilience shown by the Indian unit, Shah lauded the team for an "outstanding display of character".

The @BCCI has announced INR 5 Crore as team bonus. These are special moments for India Cricket. An outstanding display of character and skill #TeamIndia #AUSvIND #Gabba — Jay Shah (@JayShah) January 19, 2021

India kicked off the final day of the Test with a herculean task in hand as the visitors required 324 more to win or bat the entire day to save the match. Despite starting the day on a slow note, young Shubman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara kept India in the hunt for a win. The duo added 114 runs for the second wicket before Gill fell to Nathan Lyon on 91.

However, things kept moving as India skipper Ajinkya Rahane made the intent clear right from the word go. Rahane's innings was cut short on 24 by Pat Cummins. After his dismissal, Rishabh Pant joined the party and remained unbeaten on 89 to take India home.

The four-match series started with Australia taking a 1-0 lead. However, India bounced back in the competition and thrashed Australia by eight wickets in the following contest played in Melbourne. The third match of the series saw another great display of character as Hanuma Vihari along with R Ashwin helped India salvage a brilliant draw in Sydney.