हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
India vs Australia

BCCI secretary Jay Shah announces Rs 5 crore bonus for Team India after series win in Australia

Moments after Ajinkya Rahane-led India secured a thrilling three-wicket victory against Australia in the fourth Test in Brisbane, BCCI secretary Jay Shah announced a Rs 5 crore bonus for the Indian cricket team. With this win, India also completed a 2-1 series win in the four-match Test series. Acknowledging the resilience shown by the Indian unit, Shah lauded the team for an "outstanding display of character".  

BCCI secretary Jay Shah announces Rs 5 crore bonus for Team India after series win in Australia
BCCI secretary Jay Shah announced a Rs 5 crore bonus for the Indian cricket team. (Twitter/BCCI)

Moments after Ajinkya Rahane-led India secured a thrilling three-wicket victory against Australia in the fourth Test in Brisbane, BCCI secretary Jay Shah announced a Rs 5 crore bonus for the Indian cricket team. With this win, India also completed a 2-1 series win in the four-match Test series. Acknowledging the resilience shown by the Indian unit, Shah lauded the team for an "outstanding display of character".   

India kicked off the final day of the Test with a herculean task in hand as the visitors required 324 more to win or bat the entire day to save the match. Despite starting the day on a slow note, young Shubman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara kept India in the hunt for a win. The duo added 114 runs for the second wicket before Gill fell to Nathan Lyon on 91.

However, things kept moving as India skipper Ajinkya Rahane made the intent clear right from the word go. Rahane's innings was cut short on 24 by Pat Cummins. After his dismissal, Rishabh Pant joined the party and remained unbeaten on 89 to take India home.

The four-match series started with Australia taking a 1-0 lead. However, India bounced back in the competition and thrashed Australia by eight wickets in the following contest played in Melbourne. The third match of the series saw another great display of character as Hanuma Vihari along with R Ashwin helped India salvage a brilliant draw in Sydney.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
India vs Australia
Next
Story

IND vs AUS 4th Test: 'To everyone who doubted us after Adelaide'
  • 1,05,81,837Confirmed
  • 1,52,556Deaths

Full coverage

  • 9,23,13,199Confirmed
  • 19,77,893Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT8M44S

News 50: Watch top 50 news stories of the day