BCCI secretary Jay Shah has beaten former Indian cricketer and board's head Sourav Ganguly to become a member of the ICC Cricket Committee.

According to media reports, Ganguly and Jay Shah faceoff was to take take place with current ICC chairman Greg Barclay deciding not to extend his present term.

Shah is one of the new inductees in the ICC cricket committee with former Sri Lankan captain Mahela Jayawardene being reappointed as former player.

New Zealand chief coach Gary Stead, ICC Elite Panel umpire Joel Wilson and MCC representative Jamie Cox are also part of the panel.

However, The ICC board on Sunday convinced its chairman Gregor Barclay to complete his term till end of October before the global body starts its nomination process to find a new chairman where the Indian cricket board could play a massive role.

The two-day board meeting which concluded in Dubai on Sunday was a win-win one for the Indian cricket board as Barclay's continuation till October gives it ample time to strategise whether it will field a candidate for the top post in the month of November.

"There has been no discussion on renomination of Barclay. But he will finish his current two year term as a chairman till end of October. So the process of nominating a new chairman only starts in November," an ICC Board member told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

Originally, there was a possibility that the renomination or nomination would have happened in the month of June but that changed after deliberations between the member boards.

The decision also helps the BCCI buy time as they are likely to have their AGM in September after which the composition of the national parent body will be clear.

The BCCI has already appealed, seeking a a few changes in the Lodha Constitution which many feel till date is practically non-implementable.

It will be interesting to see whether president Sourav Ganguly and secretary Jay Shah go for a cooling-off in September.

Shah's name is doing the rounds as the next chairman of ICC but there has been no confirmation from either the BCCI secretary himself or sources close to him about his apparent interest in throwing his hat in the ring.

