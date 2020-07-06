BCCI secretary Jay Shah shares picture of 'magnificent' Motera Stadium

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah on Sunday posted a beautiful picture of the new Sardar Patel Gujarat Stadium, popularly known as the Motera Stadium, in Ahmedabad.

Shah took to his official Twitter handle and gave a glimpse of the new stadium to the cricket fans.

Along with the picture, he wrote,"Magnificent Motera!

The Motera Stadium, which was initially built in 1982 and had hosted its first match between India and West Indies in the same year, was closed and demolished in 2015.

In the last two years, the stadium was completely rebuilt at an estimated cost of ₹700 crore before the redevelopment work was finished by February 2020.

The new stadium hosted the opening of 'Namaste Trump', which was the inaugural visit of US President Donald Trump on February 24 this year.

The redeveloped stadium's complex is spread across over 64 acres and has a capacity to accommodate 1.10 lakh spectators.

Following the rebuilt, the Motera Stadium has become largest cricket stadium in the world, overtaking the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Australia which has a seating capacity of a little over a lakh. The stadium Down Under was founded in the year 1853.

The new stadium in Ahmedabad consists of two large seating tiers, each having an approximate general admission seat capacity of 50,000 and a huge single patron concourse with 360-degree views of the field.

The Motera Stadium comprises of 76 corporate boxes, four dressing rooms, an Olympic size swimming pool, three practice grounds, an indoor cricket academy, and a parking area. The parking lot can accommodate up to 3,000 cars and about 10,000 two-wheelers.