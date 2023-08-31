BCCI Sells Media Rights, Including TV And Digital, For Staggering Rs 5,963 Crores

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) sold its media rights for period of 2023-2028 on Thursday, August 31. After a successful e-auction, Viacom 18 Media Private Limited acquired the Media Rights for a cumulative figure of Rs 5,963 crores. The deal is subject to execution of definitive documentation and completion of formalities as required by BCCI, and other obligations specified in the ITT being completed, read the release from the board.

It is to be noted that BCCI had sold the media rights for 2018-23 cycle at a higher price of Rs 6138 crore. Disney Star had got the rights. BCCI secretary Jay Shah welcomed Viacom 18 on board while also thanking Disney Star also for their contribution in taking the sport to the India fans. “Also, a big thank you to @starindia @DisneyPlusHS for your support over the years. You played a key role in making India Cricket reach its fans across the globe,” said Shah.

BCCI President, Roger Binny said:that with support of every stakeholder, Indian cricket will continue to grow. “The recent BCCI e-auction has unequivocally demonstrated the vigour of cricket in India. The remarkable journey of Indian cricket, its meteoric rise on the global sporting arena, owes its success to the unwavering trust that people have vested in the BCCI leadership and its dedicated workforce. With the staunch support and collaboration of every stakeholder within our cricketing ecosystem, I am confident that we will continue to propel the brand BCCI to uncharted territories on the global sports stage," said Binny.

_ NEWS _: BCCI announces the successful bidder for acquiring the Media Rights for the BCCI International Matches and Domestic Matches for September 2023 - March 2028.



More Details _https://t.co/Z2TYMudypd— BCCI (@BCCI) August 31, 2023

BCCI Honorary Secretary, Mr Jay Shah, through the press release said: "It fills me with immense joy and a profound sense of pride to witness the remarkable growth of brand BCCI. Today's e-auction has propelled BCCI into the upper echelons of per-match media rights valuation, marking a monumental stride in our journey. Throughout this process, we have steadfastly upheld the principles of transparency and fairness, ensuring that all stakeholders are treated equitably."

The BCCI had kept a base price of Rs 25 crore for India digital and rest of world TV & digital rights and Rs 20 crore for India television rights, continuing the trend from IPL media rights auction. The India vs Australia ODI series will be available to watch on Viacom 18 Network. That series will be played between September 22 and 27.