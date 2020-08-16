BCCI thanks 'legend and inspiration' MS Dhoni as former skipper retires from international cricket

Iconic wicketkeeper-batsman and former India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni announced his retirement from the international cricket on Saturday (August 15).

Dhoni, 39, is widely regarded as one of the world’s best ‘last ball finishers’, and he left everyone surprised on Saturday by announcing his retirement from the international cricket through a post on his Instagram handle. "Thanks a lot for your love and support throughout. From 1929 hrs consider me as retired," Dhoni wrote.

"Thanks.Thanks a lot for ur love and support throughout.from 1929 hrs consider me as Retired," Dhoni wrote.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Sunday (August 16) hailed Dhoni as a legend and inspiration and said that his retirement is like the 'end of an era'. The BCCI wished Dhoni the very best and thank him for the wonderful memories.

"Captain. Legend. Inspiration. As former Team India captain MS Dhoni retires from international cricket, we wish him the very best and thank him for the wonderful memories. Thank You MS Dhoni," tweeted BCCI.

Captain. Legend. Inspiration. As former #TeamIndia captain @msdhoni retires from international cricket, we wish him the very best and thank him for the wonderful memories. #ThankYouMSDhoni pic.twitter.com/ks70z4FYNL — BCCI (@BCCI) August 16, 2020

There is no denying the fact that Dhoni was one of the most important player of Indian cricket team for more than a decade. The superstar from Ranchi started his international career in December 2004 when Sourav Ganguly was the captain of Indian cricket team and went on to become one of the most successful captains.

Ganguly, who is now the BCCI president, termed Dhoni's retirement as "the end of an era" and said that it will not be easy to meet his leadership qualities.

"It is the end of an era. What a player he has been for the country and world cricket. His leadership qualities have been something which will be hard to match, especially in the shorter format of the game," said Ganguly.

Dhoni represented India in 538 international games and scored 17,266 runs from them. He played 90 Test matches and scored 4876 runs, averaging over 38. The wicketkeeper-bastman played 350 ODIs for India and scored amassed 10,773 runs. He is one of the 5 batsman from India to score over 10,000 ODI runs. Dhoni represented India in 98 T20I matches and scored 1282 runs.