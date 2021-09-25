BCCI to conduct 13 domestic tournaments in 2021-22 season

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has notified that it will be conducting over 1000 matches in the 2021-22 season, which include 13 tournaments. A note regarding the same was sent to the members of the Apex Council.

Speaking about the development, a BCCI official told Cricbuzz: "It is a massive astro-turfing exercise that the BCCI has undertaken and 1054 domestic matches under bio-secure environment will be no mean task." The official added: "It's a record no cricketing nations can boast of in these times."

The season begins on September 28 and will continue till April 2 next year. The report in Cricbuzz also mentioned that Apollo Hospitals will be taking care of the bio-bubble setup.

As per the note sent to the Apex Council members, the 13 tournaments which will be played in the season are Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Vijay Hazare Trophy, Ranji Trophy, Men's State A One Day, Col C. K. Naidu Trophy, Vinoo Mankad Trophy, Men's U19 One Day Challenger, Cooch Behar Trophy (Multi Day), Senior Women's T20 League, Senior Women's One Day League, Senior Women's One Day Challenger Trophy, Women's U19 One Day League and Women's U19 One Day Challenger Trophy.