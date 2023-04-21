BCCI To Not Send Men's Or Women's Cricket Teams For Asian Games 2022, Says Report

The Asian Games 2022 will be held this year from September 23 to October 8. The mega event was postponed last year due to Covid-19. Among various Olympic sports, cricket is also a part of the roster. But Indian cricket teams won't feature at the showpiece event. BCCI will be unable to send a team for Asian Games due to packed schedule of both the men's and women's sides. India's chief de mission for the Asian Games, Bhupender Bajwa, confirmed to Indian Express that BCCI are not going to send any team to Hangzhou in China where the Games are to take place. “We have entries in all sports except one – cricket (team) isn’t going. They said they are preoccupied. We sent 3-4 emails to them but when we had to send entries to the organisers, they said they won’t go," said Bajwa.

Why Indian men's cricket team is not going to Asian Games?

India are hosting Men's ODI World Cup this year which starts in October with the final taking place in November. BCCI may not want to send Rohit Sharma and Co for Asia Games just before a World Cup. For Team India, a World Cup trophy is still bigger than an Asian Games medal as of now.

And women's cricket team? Why are they not going?

A BCCI official said that even women's cricket team cannot travel to China for Asian Games as the board has already finalised their FTP. "We had received the mail from IOA just one day before the deadline. At the same time, the BCCI already has finalised the FTP for women’s cricket. During the Asian Games, our team won’t be available as they will be playing in a tournament," the BCCI official said was quoted as saying in Indian Express. Indian women are scheduled to play South Africa and New Zealand in limited overs series at the time of Asian Games.

Who are India's best bet at Asian Games?

India do well historically at Asian Games. The last edition was held in Indonesia and India returned with as many as 70 medals, including 16 gold, 23 silver and 31 bronze. This year, all eyes will be on Olympic silver medallist Mirabai Chanu in weightlifting, Olympic champion in men's javelin throw Neeraj Chopra and our hockey teams. All eyes will be on PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen in the mega event while World champion boxer Nikhat Zareen, Lovlina Borgohain will also aim for glory in China. Not to forget, E sports is also part of Asian Games this year and India’s 16-member contingent was selected through the National Esports Championships and will compete across five games – FIFA22, Street Fighter V, League of Legends and DOTA 2.