topStoriesenglish2597426
NewsCricket
MS DHONI

MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma Among Cricketers Who Lose Their Twitter Blue Tick; R Ashwin, AB de Villiers Still Have It

Apart from the cricketers, the celebrities who have lost Twitter Blue tickmarks include Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhat, Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma and Salman Khan.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 21, 2023, 12:43 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma Among Cricketers Who Lose Their Twitter Blue Tick; R Ashwin, AB de Villiers Still Have It

After social media wesbite and app Twitter removed the legacy verified blue ticks from all accounts, a list of India and international cricketers lost their checkmarks. The lists includes the likes of MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. Other than them, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav among others too have lost their blue ticks on Twitter. Among the international stars, David Warner, Shoaib Akhtar, Faf du Plessis, Ricky Ponting are some of the cricketers who have lost the blue checkmark. Twitter had earlier announced that it will remove all the legacy blue ticks by April 20 and only those who take subscription to Twitter Blue will get the badge. 

Also Read | From Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan To Virat Kohli And Rahul Gandhi - Know Who All Lost Twitter Blue Tick

Ashwin and AB de Villiers still have the Twitter blue badge 

R Ashwin and AB de Villiers are two popular cricketers who still have the Twitter Blue. The reason is that they have subscribed to Twitter Blue. When clicked on the blue tick against their name, a pop appears which says 'This account is verified because they are subscribed to Twitter Blue and verified their phone number. The Twitter Blue costs USD 8/month via the web and USD 11/month through the in-app payment on iOS and Android.

Who all are other celebrities with no Twitter blue mark?

Apart from cricketers, politicians like Rahul Gandhi and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to bollywood celebrities Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan have lost their blue ticks as well. Actresses Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt and Anushka Sharma have also lost the checkmarks on Twitter. 

Also Read | LIVE Updates CSK vs SRH, IPL 2023 Cricket Live Score: Check Full Squad Of Both Sides

Blue tick or not, Dhoni wants to win today

The Twitter blue tick is currently the hot topic on social media but Dhoni cannot care less about it. He is no more a social media addict he used to be in the past. If you scroll down his Twitter enough and go back to 2013, you will see him live tweet football matches, especially those of Manchester United. He even live tweeted a Rohit Sharma knock. But Dhoni stays away from social media nowadays. His main focus today will be to get the two important points for Chennai Super Kings (CSK). 

The Chennai-based franchise will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at home. CSK are currently placed at third spot in the IPL 2023 Points Table woth 3 wins and 2 losses respectively. They are coming into this game after a good win vs RCB,  a few nights ago. SRH lost their last match and will be hoping for a much improved outing vs Chennai.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When 76 Jawans were martyred in the Naxalite attack in Dantewada in 2010
DNA Video
DNA: Another 'high flight' of ISRO in space
DNA Video
DNA: 'Chargesheet' against police in Jaipur serial blast case
DNA Video
DNA: 'Surrender plan' of fugitive Amritpal
DNA Video
DNA: The 'truth' of UPI transactions being expensive
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Why are doctors against 'right to health' in Rajasthan?
DNA Video
DNA: The passion of uniform made Agniveer
DNA Video
DNA: 'Project Report' of construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya
DNA Video
DNA: A volcano of anger erupts in Israel
DNA Video
DNA: Was there a delay from Congress's 'army of lawyers'?