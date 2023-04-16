'Questions On Touching 90m Mark Will End This Time', Neeraj Chopra Says Ahead Of 2023 Season

He clinched an Olympic gold on his Games' debut in Tokyo. He has won a World Championship medal. He is winner of the prestigious Diamod League trophy. The national record in men's javelin belongs to him. In the last 5 years, Neeraj Chopra has almost won everything. Yet there is one feat that is hard to come by. The 25-year-old javelin thrower is still not in the elite 90m club in his sport. Legends like Jan Zeleny, Thomas Rohler and Neeraj's competitors Anderson Peters, Jakub Vadlejch are the members of this club. All of these names have crossed the magical distance of 90m mark in men's javelin. Neeraj, who won the Olympic gold, with a distance of 87.58m, missed the mark by just 6 cm in 2022. He had recorded a throw of 89.94m at the Stockholm Diamond League in July 2022.

Like it happens in every pre-season press conference, Neeraj was asked about the 90m mark. The question keeps coming at him before every big event he plays. The Olympic champions begins his season on May 5 at Doha Diamond League and yet again, the 90m question came up.

After a good laugh over it, Neeraj told journalists that this season, he is going to put an end to this question. He said that in 2023 season, the 90m barrier will be crossed.

"I am getting this question asked since 2018. I believe I can do this year because I was very close to the mark last season. I think the injury mid-season could be a reason why I didn't cross the 90m mark. There is no overconfidence in me when I say that this season I have the belief that I will cross the 90m mark," a smiling Neeraj told a group of journalists over Zoom on Sunday.

Neeraj said that he has prepared well for the season ahead and his body tells him that the magical mark is not far away. The questions on 90m mark do not irritate him as what he focuses on is a completely different target. Yet, Neeraj says, the 90m mark is always on back of the mind.

"I missed it by just 6 cm last time. But I am not irritated by the questions and the discussions on it. It sometimes bothers but what I focus on is giving my best on the match day. Sometimes, even 87m can give you the gold. But having said that, I am confident I will enter the 90m club this season," said the champion athlete.

Speaking further on his competitors Peterson and Vadlejch, Neeraj said that he does not get stressed about their numbers. At the last Doha Diamond League, Peters had thrown a massive 93.07m. Vadlejch entered the club by throwing 90.88m in the same tournament. But Neeraj is not fussed about it. World silver medallist said that he does not follow the numbers of his opponents as it has no positive impact on his game.