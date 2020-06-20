हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
BCCI

BCCI to review IPL sponsorship deal with VIVO after China clashes

 The Board of Control for Cricket In India (BCCI) has decided to review IPL sponsorship deals, including one with VIVO, after 20 Indian soldiers killed in skirmish in Galwan Valley in Ladakh recently.

BCCI to review IPL sponsorship deal with VIVO after China clashes

MUMBAI: The Board of Control for Cricket In India (BCCI) has decided to review IPL sponsorship deals, including one with Chinese mobile phone manufacturer VIVO, after 20 Indian soldiers were killed in a skirmish in Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh recently.

Taking note of the border skirmish that resulted in the martyrdom of Indian soldiers, the IPL Governing Council has convened a meeting next week to review IPL’s various sponsorship deals.

The meeting of the IPL Governing Council will review the yearly Rs 440 crore title sponsorship deal with Vivo among others.

Taking to Twitter, BCCI wrote,  "Taking note of the border skirmish that resulted in the martyrdom of our brave jawans, the IPL Governing Council has convened a meeting next week to review IPL`s various sponsorship deals."

For those unaware, VIVO is the title sponsor of the Indian Premier League.

In 2017, Chinese mobile phone manufacturer Vivo had retained the title sponsorship rights of the Indian Premier League (IPL) for a period of five years.

The Chinese firm won the rights for a whopping amount of Rs. 2199 crores, which is approximately Rs. 440 crore per year, four times more than what they were paying earlier.

The previous title rights deal, signed in 2015 for a two-year period, had cost the company Rs. 200 crores.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had invited applications through its Invitation to Tender process from parties to bid for the title sponsorship rights, starting August 1, 2017 and ending on July 31, 2022.

Indian real estate major DLF has won the first-ever title rights of the IPL in 2008 for Rs. 40 crore per annum for a period of five years. Beverage giant PepsiCo won the next bid in 2012 and signed a five-year deal worth Rs. 396 crores.

However, PepsiCo India terminated its contract and Vivo replaced it in 2016.

Tags:
BCCIIPL sponsorship dealVivoChinagalwan valley clashes
Next
Story

Sri Lankan govt launches probe into 2011 World Cup final fixing allegation
  • 3,80,532Confirmed
  • 12,573Deaths

Full coverage

  • 83,84,043Confirmed
  • 4,49,695Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT29M5S

DNA: Analysis of PM Modi's speech on China