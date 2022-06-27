NewsCricket
BCCI

BCCI unhappy with Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, asks Indian players to stay indoors: Reports

Though England has lifted bio-bubble and isolation-related barriers, COVID-19 is still not over and players have failed to completely protect the side from the virus.

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 27, 2022, 07:53 PM IST

Trending Photos

BCCI unhappy with Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, asks Indian players to stay indoors: Reports

After Indian skipper Rohit Sharma tested positive for COVID-19, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has taken note of the situation and advised players in England to limit their public appearances and hangouts and stay indoors.

Indian batter Rohit Sharma tested COVID-19 positive following a Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) conducted on Saturday. Rohit, who was playing in India's ongoing four-day warm-up game against Leicestershire, has gone into quarantine.

Though England has lifted bio-bubble and isolation-related barriers, COVID-19 is still not over and players have failed to completely protect the side from the virus.

A source from BCCI told ANI, "The board has scolded some players over their habit of hanging out in public. It also seems some players went in public and clicked pictures with fans, which could be dangerous. We had told them to stay careful but they still often roamed around in the city which is not required, so we asked them again to take precautions."

It was seen that star batters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma were hanging out in public and pictures of them surfaced on the internet in which they were seen clicking pictures with their fans. Recently, a picture of wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant also surfaced in which he was seen clicking pictures with fans in the crowd, which caused BCCI to get angry with the team.

The four-day practice match against Leicestershire ended in a draw. India will lock horns with England for the rescheduled fifth Test at Old Trafford starting on July 1.

The rescheduled fifth Test is counted as the fifth match of India's 2021 series in England, which the visitors lead by 2-1. The fifth Test was postponed at the last minute following a COVID-19 outbreak in 2021.

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Lessons that can be learnt from revolt in Shiv Sena
DNA Video
DNA: 'Political tourism' in flood-ravaged Assam
DNA Video
DNA: Gujarat riots - Supreme Court gives clean chit to Modi
DNA Video
DNA: Will Uddhav Thackeray also not be able to save Shiv Sena?
DNA Video
DNA: Gujarat riots - SC verdict exposes conspirators
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Supreme Court's historic verdict on Gujarat riots
DNA Video
DNA: Gujarat riots - SC mentions Sudhir Chaudhary in its decision
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News with Sudhir Chaudhary; June 24, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Why silence over 100 deaths in Assam floods?
DNA Video
DNA: Inspiring story of youth on Agnipath