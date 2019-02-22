हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
BCCI urges ICC to sever ties with Pakistan in the wake of Pulwama attack

The BCCI has urged the ECB and ICC to ensure that the most robust security was made available to the players, officials and fans of Indian cricket for the forthcoming World Cup

Image Credits: IANS

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has written a letter to the International Cricket Council (ICC) expressing it's concern over the security of Indian players, officials, fans ahead of the forthcoming ICC 50-over World Cup set to take place in England. It further urged the cricketing community to sever ties with countries from where terror emanates following the controversy surrounding Pakistan's involvement in the Pulwama terror attack.  

According to ANI, the BCCI has urged the ECB and ICC to ensure that the most robust security was made available to the players, officials and fans of Indian cricket for the forthcoming World Cup in the letter. 

"The communication is being addressed to voice the BCCI's concerns and sentiments that have emerged after the recent dastardly terror attack which was carried out on Indian soil by a terror outfit based out of Pakistan which resulted in the death of 44 Indian security personnel. In view of the aforesaid terrorist attack, BCCI fears for the safety and security of players and match officials participating in upcoming ICC events including the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019," it read.

"Most countries from which the members of the ICC hail (including United Kingdom) have strongly condemned this terrorist attack and expressed solidarity with India. BCCI urges the cricketing community to sever ties with countries from which terrorism emanates," the BCCI added. 

