BCCI Warning To Undisciplined Players In IPL 2023, May Pay Price By Losing Place In T20 Side For West Indies Tour

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) are not pleased with reports of continued indiscipline from Indian players in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season. According to a report, a couple of IPL franchises have complained to the BCCI about repeated code of conduct breaches last season.

With the non-selection of Sarfaraz Khan debated widely in the media, it is believed that the ‘selection of non-selection’ of some players on the West Indies is due to indiscipline during the IPL 2023 season.

“According to reliable sources, at least four players from the Indian Premier League (IPL) teams of north have been reported to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Decision-makers within the BCCI acknowledge that these breaches have not gone unnoticed. It is worth noting that outside of the IPL, these players represent the West and North Zones in the domestic circuit,” a report in Cricbuzz website said.

Sarfaraz Khan, who is a prolific scorer in domestic cricket for Mumbai with average of over 79 in first-class cricket, turns out for Delhi Capitals (one of teams from North) in IPL. The Cricbuzz report added that an owner of an IPL franchise from North shed light on a few instances, revealing that a couple of his players were involved in multiple violations of the IPL player code. As a result, he was forced to report the matter to the BCCI.

Sarfaraz Khan's aggressive celebration pointed to selector Chetan Sharma, who was watching the Ranji match from the stands.#BCCI #TeamIndia #IndianCricketTeam pic.twitter.com/nSzNvYdLkH — tejomoysaha (@tejomoysaha) June 28, 2023

The BCCI Integrity Officers assigned to franchises report on the conduct of Indian players after every game to the BCCI. In the case of this particular franchise, both players, who are young and have achieved high scores in domestic cricket, had to be reported to the BCCI.

“When I became aware of the situation, I was deeply upset and immediately reported the matter to the BCCI. The Integrity Officer also took the breach very seriously and fulfilled his obligations,” the owner of the team was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.

A former anti-corruption official verified that the Integrity Officer reports on the conduct of Indian players to the BCCI after every match. The breaches mainly involved disciplinary issues and curfew violations rather than corruption-related matters.

The BCCI is yet to announce the squad for the five-match T20I series against West Indies next month. The selection for that squad will give some more insight into the action take by BCCI over the indiscipline of these players.