BCCI Yet To Take Call On Rahul Dravid’s Future As India Head Coach, Vikram Rathour, T Dilip And Paras Mhambrey To Get Extensions As VVS Laxman Takes Charge For Australia T20I Series

India head coach Rahul Dravid’s contract would have come to an end if Team India had lost the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 semifinal to New Zealand in Mumbai on Wednesday. However, with Rohit Sharma’s side reaching the World Cup 2023, the contracts of Dravid and the support staff of batting coach Vikram Rathour, fielding coach T. Dilip and bowling Paras Mhambrey are supposed to end on Sunday after the title clash against Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) are yet to take any decision on Dravid’s future as the head coach of the Indian cricket team. After India’s unbeaten run to the final of the World Cup 2023 and their title win in Asia Cup 2023 earlier this year, many believe that a contract extension for Dravid is on the cards, however, the decision rests on the shoulder of former India captain, according to Cricbuzz website.

“Some close to him had suggested that he might voluntarily step down after the World Cup, regardless of the team’s performance. However, Dravid’s current stance on a potential extension is unknown. There has been no discussion with Dravid about his future over the last month or before that. He has focussed on the job at hand,” a Cricbuzz report stated.

Knocked out of 2007 World Cup in first round as a captain to guiding the team into final of 2023 World Cup as a coach.



However, according to the report, the entire support staff of Rathour, Dilip and Mhambrey are expected to be handed contact extensions soon. Indian bowling attack led Jasprit Bumrah along with Mohammed Siraj and Mohammad Shami in addition to spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja have been simply sensational through the World Cup and a lot of credit for that goes to the bowling coach Mhambrey.

The fielding coach T. Dilip has come up with unique concept of dressing room medal ceremony for the ‘best fielder’ of the match which has been very popular on social media. There has also been visible improvement in the fielding standards of the Indian team.

Team India’s next assignment after the World Cup 2023 will be a five-match T20I series against their opponents in the final – Australia, beginning on November 23. National Cricket Academy (NCA) coaches under the leadership of VVS Laxman will be the coaches for the Indian team for the Australia T20I series according to the Cricbuzz report.

The India squad for the T20I series is also expected to be announced on Monday after the World Cup 2023 final, a few days ahead of the first T20I match.