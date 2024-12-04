Former India player MS Dhoni is still one of the greatest captains that the world has ever seen. He had a very clean career when he used to play for India but then as per media reports, he had a few rifts with his teammates including Virender Sehwag, Gautam Gambhir, and Yuvraj Singh. Some former players have shut down the rumours while a few players have admitted it.

While talking to SportsNext, former India spinner Harbhajan Singh said that he has not talked to Dhoni for a decade now.

“No, I don’t speak to Dhoni. When I was playing at CSK, that’s when we spoke, but otherwise, we haven’t spoken. It’s been 10 years and more. I have no reason; perhaps he does. I don’t know what the reasons are. When we were playing in the IPL at CSK, that’s when we used to talk, and that, too, was restricted to the ground. After that, he did not come to my room, nor did I go to his," Harbhajan stated in the interview.

“I don’t have anything against him. If he has something to say, he can tell me. But if he did, he would have told me by now. I never tried to call him because I have a lot of passion. I only ring up those who pick up my calls. I don’t have the time otherwise. I stay in touch with the ones I am friends with. A relationship is always about give and take. If I respect you, I hope you will respect me back. Or you respond to me. But if I call you once or twice but don’t get a response, I will probably only meet you as much as I am needed to," Harbhajan said.

Recently, ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction, the five-time IPL champions Chennai Super Kings retained MS Dhoni for INR 4 crore as an uncapped player. They had a wholesome IPL 2025 mega auction where they acquired a total of 20 players.

CSK IPL 2025 Squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Matheesha Pathirana, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Devon Conway (Rs. 6.25 crore), Rahul Tripathi (Rs. 3.40 crore), Rachin Ravindra (Rs. 4 crore), R. Ashwin (Rs. 9.75 crore), Khaleel Ahmed (Rs. 4.80 crore), Noor Ahmad (Rs. 10 crore), Vijay Shankar (Rs. 1.20 crore), Sam Curran (Rs. 2.40 crore), Shaik Rasheed (Rs. 30 lakh), Anshul Kamboj (Rs. 3.40 crore), Mukesh Choudhary (Rs. 30 lakh), Deepak Hooda (Rs. 1.70 crore), Gurjapneet Singh (Rs. 2.20 crore), Nathan Ellis (Rs. 2 crore), Jamie Overton (Rs. 1.50 crore), Kamlesh Nagarkoti (Rs. 30 lakh), Ramakrishna Ghosh (Rs. 30 lakh), Shreyas Gopal (Rs. 30 lakh), Vansh Bedi (Rs. 55 lakh), Andre Siddarth (Rs. 30 lakh).

CSK Retained Players List: Ruturaj Gaikwad (Rs. 18 crore), Matheesha Pathirana (Rs. 13 crore), Shivam Dube (Rs. 12 crore), Ravindra Jadeja (Rs. 18 crore), MS Dhoni (Rs. 4 crore).