Cricket

Before IND-W vs PAK-W World Cup clash, WATCH new song dedicated to Indian team

India will take on Pakistan in their opening contest at ICC Women's World Cup 2022 at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui. 

Before IND-W vs PAK-W World Cup clash, WATCH new song dedicated to Indian team
(Source: Twitter)

India will take on Pakistan in their opening contest at ICC Women's World Cup 2022 at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui. 

For India`s Mithali Raj, the match is the chance to build momentum as India go for a first World Cup title."I think as a team we are excited to get into the World Cup and starting our campaign tomorrow. It`s the first game, we are not looking at it as it`s Pakistan we are playing against, we`re looking at a team which has come prepared and we are equally prepared to put our best foot forward and we want to set a momentum going into the tournament, so that`s how we look at our first game," said Mithali, as reported by ICC.

"Every time we play a World Cup, every game is very different - different locations, different conditions, different opponent. We`ve tried to give everybody a go in the warm-up game, so that everybody gets into the rhythm, they form the core players - and for tomorrow`s game I think all of them have been watching the first opening game and everybody has their set plans," she added.

On the occasion of the big match, Star Sports launched a TV campaign through a song. The song is called Hamara Blue Bandhan. The song is aimed at motivating Indian fans to cheer for India women in the ongoing World Cup. 

Watch the song here:

India will take on Pakistan from 6.30 am IST on March 6. 

Tags:
CricketICC Women's World Cup 2022Mithali RajHarmanpreet KaurSmriti Madhana
