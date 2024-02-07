Amidst the gripping battle between England and India in the ongoing World Test Championship series, English opener Ben Duckett has found himself in the spotlight, not for his cricketing prowess but for an old tweet resurfacing and causing a stir on social media platforms. Let's delve into the details of this intriguing saga. Despite his commendable performances on the field, accumulating 131 runs in four innings during the ongoing series against India, Duckett's off-the-field actions have recently taken precedence. With a solid track record of 1203 runs in 16 Tests at an average of 43, Duckett's cricketing abilities are unquestionable. However, it's his decade-old tweet that has garnered widespread attention.

The Controversial and Flirtatious Tweet

The crux of the matter lies in a tweet dated April 7, 2013, where Duckett expressed admiration for Sakshi Dhoni, the wife of former Indian captain MS Dhoni. In his tweet, Duckett referred to Sakshi as "top drawerrrrr," seemingly unaware of her marital status at the time, as MS Dhoni and Sakshi had already been married since July 4, 2010.

Social Media Reaction

Unsurprisingly, Duckett's resurfaced tweet triggered a flurry of reactions across social media platforms. While some found humor in the old tweet, others questioned the appropriateness of Duckett's comments, given Sakshi's relationship with one of cricket's most respected figures. The incident swiftly became a hot topic of discussion among cricket enthusiasts worldwide.

MS Dhoni and Sakshi’s Relationship

In light of the controversy, it's essential to acknowledge the strong bond between MS Dhoni and Sakshi. Throughout Dhoni's illustrious cricketing career, Sakshi has stood by his side, offering unwavering support. The couple, blessed with a daughter named Ziva, exemplifies a relationship built on trust and companionship.