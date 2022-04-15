Joe Root's decision to step down from England's Test captaincy came after a storm of losses. Root expressed that the team's recent performance has been taking a toll on him too and he thinks it's the right time to step down. A few hours after Root announced his decision, Ben Stokes came down on social media and thanked the England batter for his efforts.

England won just one out of their previous 17 tests and the pressure had been mounting on Root even before their 1-0 series defeat by the West Indies last month, which came on the heels of a 4-0 Ashes series thrashing by Australia. The pressure kept on mounting and the team's performance kept on getting worse and worse.

Stokes uploaded an emotional post on Instagram thanking him for his sacrifices and efforts for the England team. While thanking him 2019 World Cup-winning teammate, Stokes wrote "Been a great ride with you my friend. Watching one of my great mates lead us all out on to the field was a privilege. You have given everything to English cricket and we all want to say thank you for your sacrifices and hard work."

Checkout the post below...

"After returning from the Caribbean tour and having time to reflect, I have decided to step down as England men's test captain," Root said in a statement issued by the England board (ECB).

"It has been the most challenging decision I have had to make in my career but having discussed this with my family and those closest to me. I know the timing is right," said Root.

Since taking charge in 2017 as Alastair Cook's successor, Root led England in a record 64 tests. He lead England to 27 wins and 26 defeats as captain.

"I am immensely proud to have captained my country and will look back on the past five years with enormous pride," Root added.

"I have loved leading my country, but recently it's hit home how much of a toll it has taken on me and the impact it has had on me away from the game."

With PTI inputs