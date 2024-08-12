Ben Stokes' Horrific Injury Video Goes Viral; England Captain Carried Off The Field By Teammate - Watch

In a dramatic turn of events, England Test captain Ben Stokes has suffered a serious knee injury that threatens his participation in the upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka. The incident occurred during The Hundred clash, leaving fans and the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on edge as the start of the series looms just ten days away. Ben Stokes, representing the Northern Superchargers, was only able to face four deliveries before being forced to leave the field. The sight of the England captain hobbling off, clearly in distress, was a stark reminder of the injury problems that have plagued his career. Stokes, known for his resilience and unmatched tenacity, appeared devastated as he struggled to walk back to the dressing room.



The injury occurred as Stokes attempted a quick single, an effort that led to him collapsing on the ground in visible agony. His reaction—throwing his gloves away in frustration and ending the night on crutches—signals a potentially severe setback. With Stokes having undergone a knee operation earlier this year, this latest injury casts serious doubt on his availability for the Sri Lanka series.

Ben Stokes had to be carried from the field after suffering an injury playing for Northern Superchargers in the Hundred _



ECB Faces Uncertain Future



The timing of Stokes’ injury could not be worse for the ECB. With the first Test against Sri Lanka fast approaching, the team is now left grappling with the possibility of competing without their influential captain. The ECB’s medical staff is working diligently to assess the extent of the damage and determine the best course of action. The uncertainty surrounding Stokes’ condition has cast a shadow over England's preparations for the series.



Harry Brook, the Superchargers’ captain and Stokes’ England teammate, expressed concern over the situation, stating, "It doesn't look great, unfortunately." Brook’s comment reflects the broader sentiment within the team and the cricketing community, as Stokes’ absence would be a significant blow to England’s plans.



Northern Superchargers' Victory Amidst Injury Woes



Despite the disruption caused by Stokes’ injury, the Northern Superchargers managed to secure a thrilling victory. Chasing a target of 153, the team was led to victory by stellar performances from Brook and Nicholas Pooran. Brook’s leadership and Pooran’s explosive batting ensured the Superchargers clinched the win, but the joy of the victory was tempered by the news of Stokes’ injury.



The Superchargers’ triumph showcased the depth of their squad and their ability to perform under pressure. However, the celebrations were overshadowed by concern for Stokes, who has been a pivotal figure in both domestic and international cricket.